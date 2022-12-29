Crashes
Bonnie F. Bolger, 68, of Knoxville, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 49, Westfield Township Dec. 21 just past 7:30 a.m. Bolger was traveling west in a Southern Tioga School District school bus loaded with 34 students when a deer entered the road attempting to cross in front of the buss and Bolger hit it. The bus then swerved and hit a guide rail, traveled back to the north side of Route 49 and stopped facing west on the north shoulder. Bolger and five students were transported to UPMC Wellsboro for treatment of injuries. The bus was towed from the scene after all remaining students were loaded onto a different bus and delivered to their destinations.
Jeanpierre Ngongo, 29, of Buffalo, N.Y., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 249, Deerfield Township Dec. 18. Ngongo was traveling south in an International Harvester MV607 attempting to negotiate a left curve when he lost control of the vehicle and hit an embankment. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Ngongo was wearing a seat belt.
Rachel N. Witherel, 25, of Blasdell, N.Y., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Bloss Township Dec. 22. Witherel was traveling north in a 2015 Nissan Altima, when she lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the left side of the road, hitting a guide rail. After the vehicle bounced off the guide rail, it traveled across the roadway and stopped facing north. Witherel was wearing a seat belt. She was cited for speeding.
PFA violation
Joshua Jessup, 40, of Wellsboro, was arrested for a protection from abuse order violation at 1320 Hilboldt Road, Charleston Township Dec. 10. Following an investigation into the incident, Jessup was charged in district court.
Harassment
A 34-year-old man of Wellsboro was cited in district court for harassment following an incident at a residence on Hills Creek Lake Road, Charleston Township, Dec. 7. An investigation revealed the arrestee slammed a juvenile victim against a wall and dragged the child by the pants downstairs.