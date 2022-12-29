Crashes

Bonnie F. Bolger, 68, of Knoxville, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 49, Westfield Township Dec. 21 just past 7:30 a.m. Bolger was traveling west in a Southern Tioga School District school bus loaded with 34 students when a deer entered the road attempting to cross in front of the buss and Bolger hit it. The bus then swerved and hit a guide rail, traveled back to the north side of Route 49 and stopped facing west on the north shoulder. Bolger and five students were transported to UPMC Wellsboro for treatment of injuries. The bus was towed from the scene after all remaining students were loaded onto a different bus and delivered to their destinations.

