Burglary
Patrick Huey, 49, of Mansfield, was charged with burglary after he allegedly entered a commercial building on Route 6, Charleston Township through a rear window between May 11 and May 13 and took about $500. The damage to the window was valued at $300.
Crashes
Dennis W. Garrison Jr., 22, of Gelton, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Ally Close Hill Road, Chatham Township June 1. Garrison was traveling south in a 2004 Infiniti G35 when he lost control of the vehicle, drove off the road and began to rotate. The car crossed both lanes of travel and struck an embankment coming to rest off the east side of the road. Garrison was cited for speeding. He was wearing a seat belt. The car was towed from the scene.
Albert J. Anderson, 48, of Lawrenceville, was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Weaver Street, Lawrenceville May 12. Anderson was stopped at an intersection with Cowanesque Street and upon attempting to turn, he crossed over some loose gravel in the roadway and the bike landed on his leg. He reported an injury and was transported to UPMC Wellsboro for treatment. The bike had minor damage and was driven from the scene.
James L. Weaver, 81, of Roaring Branch, and Lawrence E. Tama, 76, of Blossburg escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on North Williamson Road, Covington Township June 3. Weaver was traveling south in a 2012 GMC Sierra when the rear driver’s side tire came off and hit a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling north. Neither driver was injured and both were wearing seat belts. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
A deer in the road was the cause of a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Tioga Township June 3. The driver of a 2020 Ford Transit was traveling north when a deer abruptly entered the roadway and was struck by the vehicle. There were no injuries and the vehicle was driven from the scene.
Sheridan B. McHenry, 27, of Blossburg, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Old Bloss Road, Hamilton Township June 3. McHenry was traveling east in a 2003 VW Jetta when he lost control of the car due to the steering system failure. The car traveled off the roadway and hit a tree. The driver was wearing a seat belt. The car was towed from the scene. McHenry was cited for no inspection.
Police are looking for whoever crashed into a mailbox on Route 660, Covington Township May 29. The car was traveling west when it hit the mailbox at 1947 Route 660, then continued traveling in an unknown direction and did not report the crash. The vehicle has damage to the passenger side mirror.
A 17-year-old male driver of Covington escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Alexander Highway, Liberty Township June 5. The driver was traveling south in a 2002 Chevrolet S-10 pick-up truck when it drove off the road and rolled down an embankment. Tire marks indicated the driver was traveling too fast for conditions. He was wearing a shoulder belt. The truck was towed from the scene. The driver was cited for speeding.
Jason D. Lounsberry, 41, of Tioga, suffered a serious injury in a one-vehicle crash on Cowanesque Street, Tioga May 30. Lounsberry was traveling east on a 2021 Harley-Davidson 114CI at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the motorcycle and hit a curb and then a mailbox. He fell from the motorcycle, sustaining injuries. He was not wearing a helmet. He was transported to Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre by medical helicopter. He was cited for racing on highways.
DUI crash
Kathleen A. Rooks, 70, of Bath, N.Y., was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Arnot Road, Bloss Township May 30. Rooks was traveling on a 2012 Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle when she lost control on a left curve while slowing down. The bike dropped off the roadway edge and into a slight ditch about three feet deep. She lost control of the bike and laid it over in the ditch, suffering minor injuries. She was wearing a motorcycle helmet and other required safety equipment. She was taken to UPMC Williamsport by Blossburg Ambulance for treatment of her injuries.
A possible DUI crash is under investigation after the driver of a 2012 Chevrolet crashed the PennDOT vehicle he was driving on Route 49, Westfield Township May 7. The driver, who was not identified, was alleged to be on his cell phone at the time of the crash and also showed signs of impairment. He was transported to UPMC Williamsport for head and neck injuries and a legal blood draw. The investigation is ongoing.
Criminal trespass
Brett Andrew Deming, 57, of Blossburg, was accused of trespassing on private property at 146 North Williamson Road, Blossburg on June 4, where he allegedly knocked on the door and slammed against it repeatedly while yelling. The victim had messaged him to not come onto the property.
J. Walmsley, 26, of Corning, N.Y., was arrested for trespassing on private property on Buckwheat Hollow Road, Lawrence Township June 2. The incident occured as the 78-year-old victim was awakened to pounding on the front door and the doorbell ringing. The victim checked the front and back doors and didn’t find anyone. He then walked back into the living room to find an unknown male standing there holding a broom. The victim called 911 and the unknown male eventually fell asleep on the couch. Upon police arrival, he was taken into custody and charged, then transported to Tioga County Jail pending court arraignment.
Criminal mischief
A 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander parked at the Richmond Township Walmart was damaged while the 64-year-old female owner was in the store June 1. According to police, the door was dented to the point that it was unable to be opened all the way. Some paint was also missing from the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Police are investigating a burglary at a residence on Mitchell Creek Road, Tioga Township between May 2 and May 28 during which someone used a brick to break through a front door window, causing $400 in damage. Window screens on the first floor were also taken off the windows and laid on the ground next to the house. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Theft by deception
A 68-year-old man of Mansfield was the victim of unemployment claim fraud after he reported that someone had tried to open an unemployment claim in his name. He reported that he received paperwork in the mail for opening a claim and that he had never filed a claim and was still working. The investigation is ongoing.
Police are investigating a theft that occurred between Feb. 18 and April 16, in which a check valued at $2,500 was stolen from the 43-year-old male victim of Westfield.
Theft of motor vehicle
Police are investigating the theft of a car that broke down along Route 15, Jackson Township, Lycoming County on May 15. The victim reported that when she returned to retrieve her 2011 Chrysler 200 black sedan, it was not there. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield or Montoursville.
Statutory rape
Police are investigating a report of an indecent assault on a 13-year-old girl in Wellsboro between March 1, 2021 and July 1, 2021.
Police are investigating the report of an alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl April 23 in the area of Barber Hollow Road, Tioga.
Corruption of
minors
Police are investigating an alleged incident of corruption of minors between March 1 and May 31 during which a 15-year-old girl was given marijuana to smoke by her parents at a residence on Route 249, Westfield Township.
Harassment
A 13-year-old male was allegedly harassed in Westfield Borough on May 28 over the phone by several other juveniles. It was reported that one juvenile told another that he was going to shoot him. The incident is under investigation.
Shaun Bock, 44, of Millerton, was charged with harassment following a domestic incident at a residence on Main Street, Tioga on May 22. Police investigation revealed Bock struck the female victim once.
Robin York, 60, of Millerton, was charged with harassment following an incident at a residence on Buck Hill Road, Jackson Township May 31. Charges were filed in district court.