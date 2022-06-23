Crashes
A 17-year-old male driver from Mainesburg suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Old State Road, Sullivan Township June 13. The driver was traveling east in a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu when he lost control due to failure to maintain speed. The car traveled off the side of the road and hit a tree. The driver was not transferred to any medical facility. The car was towed from the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.
Dustin A. Demaree, 22, of Elmira, N.Y., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Pony Hill Road, Jackson Township June 10. Demaree was traveling east in a 1995 Dodge Ram pick-up truck when he lost control of the truck and drove through the intersection with Route 549 and drove into a ditch and then hit a tree. He left the scene of the crash. The truck was towed from the scene. He was cited for speeding. He was wearing a seat belt.
Blake L. Clark, 35, of Galeton, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 249, Gaines Township June 18. Clark was traveling north in a 1992 Ford Ranger pick-up truck when a deer attempted to cross the roadway and he swerved to avoid it, losing traction in the loose gravel. The truck then side swiped a guide rail, traveled across both lanes of travel and hit an embankment and turned onto its right side, coming to rest on all four wheels. The truck had minor damage and was towed. Clark was transported to UPMC Wellsboro via Gale Hose Ambulance. He was wearing a seat belt.
Ian R. Beck, 18, of Liberty, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 414, Liberty Township June 16. Beck was traveling west in a 2006 Dodge Ram pick-up when he lost control of the truck and hit a mailbox, then continued for about 100 feet before hitting a tree. The truck then continued for another 10 feet and hit a utility pole. He was wearing a seat belt and was not transported to any medical facility. The truck was towed.
DUI
A 57-year-old man of Williamsport was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on Bloss Mountain Road, Liberty Township June 9. The trooper reported numerous signs of impairment as the driver of the 2021 GMC Canyon pick-up truck was pulled off on the shoulder Route 15, Liberty Township. Charges are pending in district court.
A 54-year-old Liberty man was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2014 Honda on Route 287, Duncan Township May 29. Further investigation showed the driver was under the influence of intoxicants. Charges are pending in district court.
Criminal trespass
Devon Bailey, 20, of Tioga was charged with defiant trespass following incidents at the Pump N’ Pantry store at 1 Main St., Tioga June 7. Bailey was not allowed to be in the store but continued to enter the store. Charges were filed in district court.
Harassment
Alexander Webster, 37, of Tioga and Shyla O’Dell, 38, of Lawrenceville, were arrested for and charged with harassment following an incident at Willard St., Tioga June 11.
Receiving stolen property
A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property after troopers responded to South Schodac Road, Richmond Township June 14 for a request to assist Scott Township Police Department in a possession of a firearm illegally and stolen firearm call.
Sobriety checkpoint for July 4 weekend
State police will conduct roving DUI patrols and checkpoints during the upcoming July 4 holiday weekend in high DUI related crash areas, according to compiled statistical data.