Crashes
Andy L. Catherman, 28, of Wellsboro and Denis L. Wilcox, 65, of Mansfield both escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 549, Rutland on Nov. 24. Catherman, driving a 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander crossed the double yellow line and side-swiped a 1999 Ford F-350 pick-up truck operated by Wilcox traveling north. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. Catherman was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for travel.
Jaime Delgado, 37, of Williamsport, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Ogdensburg Road, Union Township on Nov. 18. Delgado was traveling north in a 1996 Buick Regal when he hit a patch of ice on the road and lost control of the car, traveled off the road and into a creek. Delgado was wearing a seat belt. He was cited for not having insurance on the vehicle.
Angela S. Bixby, 45, of Westfield, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Gaines Township on Nov. 28. Bixby was traveling east in a 2011 Chrysler 200 when she lost control of the car, causing it to rotate, travel off the road and hit a tree. She was wearing a seat belt. She was cited for speeding.
Harassment
Two people were arrested and charged with harassment following an incident at a residence on Round Top Road, Charleston Township on Nov. 26. Both a 36-year-old male of Charleston Township and a 29-year-old female of Wellsboro were involved in an incident involving pushing subjecting each other to unwanted physical contact.
DUI-alcohol
A 53-year-old man of Knoxville was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2011 Suzuki on Glenn Road and Merrick Hill Road, Deerfield Township on Nov. 24. Charges are pending in district court.
Burglary
An 86-year-old Covington man was the victim of a burglary at his residence on Walker Road overnight between Aug. 20 and Aug. 21. Someone made entry into a barn located on his property. No items were taken. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.