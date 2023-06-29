Accidental shooting
A Jackson Township man was treated for an non-life threatening injuries after he shot himself in the hand while handling a personal handgun on May 29.
Sobriety checkpoint
State police have announced they will be conducting roving DUI patrols and checkpoints during the upcoming July 4 holiday weekend.
DUI
Stephen Duffy, 51, of Morris, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants after he crashed his 2011 Ford F-150XLT pick-up truck on Beutertown Road, Liberty Township April 16.
Burglaries
State police are looking for whoever broke into a garage of a residence on Baldwin Run Road, Delmar Township on May 18 and stole deer antlers, damaging the garage door in the process. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Tools from a mechanic’s garage at a residence on North First Street, Knoxville were stolen during a burglary May 26. Stolen were a half inch electric torque wrench valued at $1,200, a half inch drive impact wrench valued at $700 and $1,900 in cash. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Theft
A car and house key were taken and the car key used to steal a 2006 Pontiac sedan from a residence on Route 414, Union Township June 1. The investigation is ongoing.
Thomas Trojanowski, 44, of Montour Falls, N.Y. and Paulie Darcy, 27, of Rock Stream, N.Y., were arrested for taking a total of $2,808.66 in merchandise from the Mansfield Walmart at 1169 South Main Street, Richmond Township May 13 and leaving without paying in a 2011 Cadillac SRX. Charges were filed accordingly.
A 42-year-old woman of Elkland was arrested for theft after she allegedly skip-scanned items at a self-checkout register at the Mansfield Walmart and attempted to exit the store with $246.56 of unpaid merchandise June 3. The investigation is on-going.
Drug possession
Matthew Mosher, 38, of Tioga and Dereck Taylor, 26, of Tioga were arrested following a traffic stop on a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt on Route 15 north, Mansfield borough June 14. Investigation revealed both were in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed in district court.
Lynsay Gorda, 30, of Wellsboro, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine following a search of a 2009 Nissan vehicle at a residence on Lambs Creek Road, Richmond Township April 25. Charges were filed in district court.
Found property
Police are looking for the owner of a Kent FS 20 Ambush, black and white BMX bike with blue trim and blue pegs on the front valued at $100, found in the vicinity of 962 South Main Street, Lot 2, Richmond Township June 4. Anyone with information should contact state police at Mansfield.
Criminal mischief
State police are investigating a report of a juvenile attempting to burn down a shed on private property in Richmond Township June 1. The investigation is ongoing.
Assault
A 37-year-old man of Tioga was arrested after police investigated a report of possible child abuse of a 3-year-old boy that was caught on video June 5. The arrestee was charged in district court and all juveniles removed from the residence.