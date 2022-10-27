Crashes
Jeremy D. Southwick, 27, of Painted Post, N.Y., was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Shippen Township Oct. 17. Southwick was traveling east in a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt when he drove off the roadway into a ditch attached to a driveway on the left side of the road. The car hit a tree and came to rest. Southwick fled the scene and was later interviewed in Shippen Township by police. He was wearing a seatbelt. He was cited for driving without a license.
Kyle A. Sallada, 30, of Morris, was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Route 414, Liberty Township Oct. 23. Sallada was traveling west in a 2002 Ford F-250 Supercab pick-up truck when he lost control of the truck and hit an embankment. The truck rolled multiple times, causing the driver to suffer a serious injury. Sallada was transported to UPMC Williamsport by Liberty Fire Company ambulance. Sallada was not wearing a seat belt. The truck was towed from the scene. Sallada was cited for speeding.
Assault
A 29-year-old Covington man was arrested for assault after he allegedly punched 21-year-old male victim in the head multiple times causing injury at a residence on Route 6, Charleston Township Sept. 15. Charges were filed in district court.
Harassment
A 43-year-old Mansfield man was arrested for harassment after police responded to a residence on Valley Road, Richmond Township Oct. 18, where police discovered that the arrestee had hit a 69-year-old male victim in the head. He was charged in district court.
Theft
A 25-year-old Millerton man was the victim of theft from his property at 1017 Jackson Center Road, Jackson Township Sept. 1. The license plate was stolen from the victim’s vehicle.
Criminal mischief
Police are looking for whoever spray painted the porta potty at the River Valley Country Club, Westfield on Oct. 19. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.