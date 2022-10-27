Crashes

Jeremy D. Southwick, 27, of Painted Post, N.Y., was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Shippen Township Oct. 17. Southwick was traveling east in a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt when he drove off the roadway into a ditch attached to a driveway on the left side of the road. The car hit a tree and came to rest. Southwick fled the scene and was later interviewed in Shippen Township by police. He was wearing a seatbelt. He was cited for driving without a license.

