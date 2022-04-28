Thefts
A 66-year-old Elmira, N.Y. man reported a theft of a catalytic converter from a 2002 Dodge Dakota pick-up truck parked at 1151 North Road, Jackson Township between March 28 and April 11. The part was cut out of the vehicle’s exhaust system and was valued at $100. The incident is under investigation.
Police are looking for whoever took two bicycles and a bike rack from a location on Route 15, Tioga Township near exit 191 March 26. Anyone with information can contact state police at Mansfield.
A 63-year-old Mansfield man reported someone pretending to be from Microsoft contacted him and told him he would need to send gift card information in order to clear his computer of a virus on March 25. Nothing was stolen.
Drug possession
Philip Ciarlo, 44, of Wellsboro, was charged with possession of drugs after police were dispatched to a residence at 22 Mack Road, Covington Township for a complaint of a man yelling outside at night causing a disturbance.
Crash
Colin J. Toomey, 56, of Columbia Crossroads, was injured when a parked Ford 601 Workmaster that was parked on John C. Road, Sullivan Township began to roll forward with no operator, and Toomey attempted to jump onto the vehicle to gain control while it was moving on March 25. Toomey fell off and was run over by the rear tire of the vehicle, which then continued off the roadway and hit a tree. The vehicle was driven from the scene with substantial front-end damage and Toomey was transported to a hospital by a witness at the scene.
DUI crash
A 56-year-old Columbia Crossroads man was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants after he crashed a 2003 Dodge Ram pick-up truck on Austinville Road, Sullivan Township March 25.