DUI-alcohol
A 26-year-old Canandaigua, N.Y. man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop of a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 Promaster on Route 287, Tioga Township Feb. 20.
PFA violation
A 43-year-old Blossburg man was arrested for violating a protection from abuse order at a location on Gulick Street, Blossburg March 16.
Crashes
Sonja G. Brockway, 47, of Wellsboro, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Dutch Hill Road, Delmar Township April 5. Brockway was traveling south in a 2007 GMC Envoy when she lost control of the vehicle and drove off the right side of the roadway, hitting several trees before coming to rest on its driver’s side door. The car was towed from the scene. Brockway was wearing a seat belt and was cited for speeding.
Lynea R. Destasio, 22, of Knoxville, escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 49, Westfield Township April 14. Destasio was traveling west in a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze when she fell asleep at the wheel and her car drifted into the oncoming traffic lane, where it hit a 2006 Jeep Liberty operated by Bonnie J. Bloom, 64, of Sabinsville. Neither driver was injured, both were wearing seat belts. Destasio was cited for careless driving.
Jacquie A. Egolf, 58, of Galeton, escaped injury in a three-vehicle crash on Route 6, Delmar Township April 7. Egolf was traveling east in a 2017 Jeep Wrangler when a tire that had blown on a westbound Peterbilt 379 operated by Austin R. Tilton, 23, of Coudersrport, rolled into her lane and she was unable to avoid it. A second Peterbilt 36, operated by Thom E. Mix, 54, of Shinglehouse, traveling behind the 379. was hit by the tire first. All occupants of all three vehicles were wearing seat belts and there were no injuries reported. The Jeep was towed from the scene.
Susan M. Shupe, 64, of Lawrenceville, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 49, Nelson Township April 7. Shupe was traveling west in a 2013 Chevrolet Spark when she experienced a medical issue and drove off the road, hitting a tree and then traveled down an embankment. The car hit a second tree and spun 90 degrees and rolled over onto the driver’s side. Shupe, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, by Nelson VFC.
Noah C. Benner, 20, of Liberty, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Beuterstown Road, Liberty Township at its intersection with Urban Road, April 17. Benner was traveling west in a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt when he lost control of the car as he attempted to turn left onto Urban Road. He drove off the right side of the road and the car rolled onto its roof. All five occupants, four of whom were minors, were wearing seat belts, and suffered suspected minor injuries, but refused transport by Blossburg Firemen’s Ambulance. Benner was cited for speeding.
Tesfu K. Mogos, 50, of Matthews, N.C., escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 15, Liberty Township April 16. Mogos was traveling north in a 2012 Freightliner truck tractor when it lost control on a right hand curve in the road and drove off the left side of the roadway, into the median, where it jack-knifed and hit the guide wires. As it drove back toward the road northbound, the left rear of its trailing units hit the guide wires. The truck then drove back onto the road and continued north. The impact with the guide wires caused debris to be thrown into the Route 15 southbound lanes of travel, where a 2006 Ford F150 XLT operated by Shawn M. Keister, 40, of Mansfield, was hit by the debris, causing minor damage to the front of the truck. The pick-up stopped on the shoulder at the scene, but the semi continued northbound without stopping to provide information. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and there were no injuries reported. Mogos was cited for speeding, hit and run unattended property and failure to provide information.
Theft
A 50-year-old Millerton woman was the victim of theft via Ebay on March 23 when she sold auto parts to a buyer and mailed the parts to them. The buyer related the parts were wrong and mailed back a used bottle of mayonnaise and shampoo instead of the auto parts. The valued of the Lincoln MZK rear differential was $109. State police remind people to be careful when selling and buying items off the Internet.
Burglary
A 69-year-old Roaring Branch man was the victim of burglary when someone entered a garage located at 1343 Farm Road, Liberty Township, and stole a Husqvarna leaf blower, a one-gallon plastic gasoline can and chainsaw bar, totaling approximately $320. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at 570-662-2151.