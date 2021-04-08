Assault/bodily injury
Duane Wilcox, 54, of Mansfield, was arrested and taken to Tioga County Prison after police were dispatched to Mann Creek Road for a report of an assault March 30. Police said Wilcox punched the victim multiple times in the face, causing lacerations.
Crash
A deer was determined to be the cause of a crash on Route 15, Covington Township March 27. The un-named driver of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck was traveling north when a deer entered the roadway from the west. The truck hit the deer, causing minor damage to the driver’s side door and passenger side door. Both occupants were wearing seat belts and there were no injuries reported. The truck was driven from the scene.
Criminal mischief
Joseph Derenzo, 30, of Elkland, was arrested for criminal mischief after police were dispatched to a residence at 132 North Buffalo Street, Elkland April 4. Police said Derenzo burned a black recliner chair, valued at approximately 500, belonging to the victim. He was cited in district court.
Dog law violation
Ronald Heck, 33, of Elkland, was cited for failing to secure and maintain control of his dog at Smitty’s Mobile Home Park, Elkland April 4. The dog bit the victim’s dog, which was secured to her residence.