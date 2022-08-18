Theft
Police are looking for whoever took a handgun from the Nelson Township residence of an 86-year-old man, reported stolen on Aug. 9. The weapon was in a dresser drawer in the owner’s bedroom. It is described as a black synthetic Taurus G2S 9 mm with a 3.26-inch barrel length. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Crash
Kellsy D. Ross, 26, of Canton, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 414, Union Township Aug. 10. Ross was traveling west in a 2007 Jeep Wrangler when the vehicle left the roadway. then swerved back and forth across the road, hitting a ditch and rolling onto its side. Ross was wearing a seat belt. She was cited for speeding. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Harassment
Two juveniles were involved in a domestic incident reported at a Potter Brook Road residence, Westfield Township July 18. A 16-year-old male was charged with harassment against a 13-year-old male.
Burglary
Police are looking for whoever took items from a shed on the property of a 60-year-old Canton man on Davey Road, Union Township Aug. 11. Stolen were a Thermos grill valued at $200, a Cabella’s game camera valued at $100 and miscellaneous tools valued at $300. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Receiving stolen property
Klarc House, 30, of Westfield, was charged with receiving stolen property in the theft of a 2000 Ford F-250 Supercab pickup truck from a Columbia Crossroads couple in Lawrence Township July 24.
DUI crash
Police are investigating a crash of a 2002 Ford F-250 Supercab pickup truck on Route 414, Liberty Township July 23.
Unathorized use of motor vehicle
Paul Isadore, 35, of Wellsboro, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after he allegedly used a 2012 Dodge Chrysler car from Costy’s Auto Sales, his employer at the time, on July 1.
Drug possession
Jonathan Perez, 21, of Rochester, N.Y., was arrested for drug possession following a traffic stop in a 2015 Ford Fusion on Route 15, Richmond Township July 22.