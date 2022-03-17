Tractor theft
A tractor that had been stolen from a nearby farm became disabled on Gas Company Road, Charleston Township March 7, and was left there by whoever took it. The tractor owner, Roger Marble, 63, of Wellsboro was able to drive the tractor back to the farm. Marble also said whoever took the tractor also went into the barn and let all the cows off their stanchions. The investigation is ongoing.
Theft by deception
A 50-year-old man of Tioga was the victim of a theft by deception on Dec. 2, 2021. The incident occurred as the victim sent gift card information to an unknown individual via Facebook. The investigation is ongoing.
Crashes
A one-vehicle crash on Ogdensburg Road March 9 resulted in no injuries. The un-identified driver was traveling in a 2015 Toyota Highlander when they hit snow and slush on the road and spun out, traveling off the shoulder and into a ditch. The driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. The vehicle had minor damage and was pulled out of the ditch by a passing motorist and driven away from the scene.
Jesse L. Gower, 23, of Canton, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Ogdensburg Road, Union Township March 9. Gower was traveling in a 2007 GMC Sierra when he lost control of the vehicle on the snow and slush covered roadway, went over an embankment and sideswiped two trees, coming to rest against the trees. He was wearing his seat belt and was uninjured. The truck was towed from the scene. Gower was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
A one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Covington Township March 9 resulted in no injuries. The un-identified driver was traveling in a 2018 Audi Q5 when they lost control of the car on a right-hand curve when the tires made contact with slush and snow on the roadway. The car made slight contact with the guide rail on the west shoulder, traveled across both lanes and hit the guide cables in the median. The car sustained minor damage to the right rear and left front. The driver and a passenger were both wearing seat belts and were uninjured. The car was towed at the operator’s request.
Martin J. Gill, 43, of Lewisburg, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, RIchmond Township March 9. Gill was traveling south in a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox when it went off the roadway while negotiating a left-hand curve in the roadway. It traveled about 75 feet before rolling onto the driver’s side. Gill was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured. The vehicle was towed from the scene. It was snowing and the roadway was wet at the time. He was cited for speeding.
A 17-year-old driver from Lawrenceville escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Holden Street, Osceola Township March 6. The driver was traveling in a 2015 Subaru Impreza when she became distracted and hit a cluster of mailboxes about 50 feet north of Route 49. She was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured. The car was driven from the scene. All mailbox owners were notified and given appropriate information.