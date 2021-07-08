Motorcycle crash
Two men were injured in a two vehicle motorcycle crash on Route 49, in Nelson Township June 24. William R. Cook, 68, of Lawrenceville, suffered suspected serious injury when his 2004 Harley-Davidson Electraglide Standard motorcycle was rear-ended by a 1996 Yamaha XVZ13 operated by Devere E. Fowler, 70, of Osceola, who suffered a suspected minor injury. The crash occurred as Cook attempted to make a right turn onto Cummings Creek Road, and he was rear-ended by Fowler. Cook was not wearing a helmet. Cook was transported to Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, while Fowler was not transported.
Overdose
State police received a report from the Lycoming County coroner about a possible overdose that took place on Mill Creek Road on June 22. The investigation is continuing.
Sobriety checkpoint
Members of the state police operated a sobriety checkpoint over the July 4 weekend, resulting in one DUI arrest, 40 citations and 42 warnings.