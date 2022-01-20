Crashes
Robert P. Demelfi, 33, of Lawrenceville, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Tioga Township Jan. 14. Demelfi was traveling south in a 2008 Mazda 3 when he reached for something in the passenger side of the car and began to veer off the west shoulder and hit the guide rail. The car then continued south hit the guide rail again. Demelfi attempted to correct the car and traveled southeast across both lanes of Route 15, hitting the concrete barrier. The car spun 180 degrees and traveled backwards across both lanes of travel and hit the guide rail again. Demelfi was not wearing a seat belt and was cited for careless driving. He was transported to a medical facility by Tioga EMS.
Wayne J. Balcerzak, 64, of Lockport, N.Y., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Tioga Township Jan. 8. Balcerzak was traveling south in a 2016 International Harvester Scout truck when he hit a patch of ice, entered into an uncontrolled skid, traveled off the roadway and into the center median. The truck hit the embankment and the guide rail, coming to rest in the median partially in the northbound lane of travel. He was wearing a seat belt. He was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for travel.
Sloane L. Waltz, 28, of Trout Run suffered a suspected minor injury in a hit and run crash on Route 15, Liberty Township Jan. 10. Waltz was traveling north in a 2013 Subaru Legacy in the right lane when another vehicle of unknown make or model hauling a trailer overtook her in the right lane and drifted into the left lane causing its trailer to side-swipe the Legacy, causing damage to the car. The vehicle then continued on without stopping. Waltz was wearing a seat belt and her car was towed from the scene.
Justinn R. Braddock, 42, of Wellsboro escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 287, Delmar Township Dec. 28, 2021. Braddock was traveling south in a 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck when he looked at his cell phone and veered off the west berm. He unsuccessfully attempted to maneuver the truck back onto the roadway, hit an embankment and rolled the truck onto its driver’s side. He was wearing a seat belt and the truck was towed from the scene. Braddock was cited for driving without a license.
There were no injuries reported in a one-vehicle crash on Taber Street, Blossburg Nov. 29, 2021. The 2013 GMC Acadia was traveling north when a rear tire blew, causing the driver to lose control of the car, leave the roadway and hit a guiderail. The car sustained minor injuries and was driven from the scene. The driver was ticketed from failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash on Smith Hill Road, Farmington Township Dec. 28, 2021. The 2009 Pontiac Vibe was traveling west negotiating a left hand curve in the roadway, when it crossed a slick patch of ice, causing the driver to lose control. The car left the roadway, and drove into a creek, coming to rest, causing functional damage to the front end. It was driven from the scene. The driver was ticketed for speeding.
Theft
Legend Taylor, 21, of Lauderhill, Fla., was arrested and charged with theft after he crashed a 2006 Honda Civic that turned out to have a stolen license plate on it belonging to a 54-year-old Rochester, N.Y. woman. On Jan. 16, Legend crashed the car on Route 15, Tioga Township after he spun out on the icy roadway. He also was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.