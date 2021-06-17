Theft by deception
A 64-year-old Lawrenceville woman became involved in a scam after receiving a Facebook message that appeared to be from a friend, claiming they had received a large grant after paying a $3,000 fee. The victim was instructed to purchase $4,000 worth of gift cards and provide them to the scammers. After sending a total of $9,000 in gift cards, the victim discovered the Facebook message was not actually sent from her friend. More information on scams can be found on the Better Business Bureau’s website at www.bbb.org/us.news/scams.
Commercial burglary
Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at the antique shop at 33 East Hill Road, Covington on May 27. According to police, several items were discovered to be missing by the owner, Grover Cleveland, 93, of Covington. Missing items included an old Colonial Inn ash tray, valued at $10; a bar-style whiskey bottle lamp valued at $20; 12 antique pictures from the Civil War era, valued at $30, three glass ornaments made in Wellsboro, valued at $12, and an old blonde guitar, valued at $30. Cleveland also reported that someone had broken into his building June 6 and taken a Posted sign valued at $5 and broke a window valued at $20, for a total value of $117. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Crashes
Michelle G. Croen, 21, of Katonah, N.Y. and her passenger, Devin J. Dean, 21, of Andover, Mass., were injured in a rear-end crash on Route 6, Shippen Township June 6 and were transported to UPMC Wellsboro by Wellsboro Firemen’s Ambulance. Croen was traveling east in a 2018 Subaru Legacy when the 2004 Jeep in front of her, operated by Sarah A. Cochenour, 33, of Wellsboro, slowed to make a stop due to a vehicle ahead making a turn onto Colton Road. Croen was traveling at an unsafe speed and maintain a safe distance between her car and the Jeep, was unable to slow down or come to a stop and hit the rear end of the Jeep, which also carried two female children. All occupants in both vehicles were wearing seatbelts or were in proper child restraint seats. Croen was cited for following too closely. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Harassment
Clay Duwayne Groves, 27, of Tioga, was cited for harassment following an incident in Elkland during which he allegedly shoved, or threatened to shove the victim one time on June 5.
Disorderly conduct
Auto Zone, Mansfield, was cited for disorderly conduct following a false alarm from the business’s burglar alarm system on June 9. This was the seventh such alarm occurring in less than a 12 month period.
Found property
A wallet containing cash and a bank card issued to Troy Adriance was turned into state police at Mansfield June 7. The wallet was found on Limerick Lane, Tioga Township, June 1. Attempts are being made to contact Adriance for return of the wallet.