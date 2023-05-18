Crashes
A 16-year-old male driver of Granville Summit escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Black Road, Union Township May 11. The driver was traveling west in a 2009 Altima when he failed to negotiate a right hand curve in the road, lost control of the car, drove off the road and down an embankment where the vehicle rolled over, coming to rest against a tree. The car sustained heavy damage. The driver was wearing a seat belt.
Randall L. Burgit, 61, of Jersey Shore, suffered a suspected minor injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 414, Morris Township May 6. His passenger, Paula J. Burgit, 59, also of Jersey Shore, also suffered a suspected minor injury. Burgit was traveling south on a 2020 Indian Chieftain motorcycle negotiating a left curve in the roadway when the bike traveled to the shoulder causing it to lose traction and overturn on its side. Both riders were transported to UPMC Williamsport for treatment.
The driver of a 2018 Audi was following too closely when he hit a 2015 Toyota 4-Runner on Route 414, Liberty Township April 4, police said. The crash occurred when the Audi, traveling east, failed to notice the 4-Runner slowing down for the entrance ramp to Route 15. Both vehicles sustained minor damage and the Audi driver was found to be driving under the influence of intoxicants. The other vehicle was driven from the scene. No injuries were reported.
Criminal mischief
A garage door window at a residence on Route 49, Westfield Township was broken by an unknown person on May 4. The window was valued at $100. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Rape
State police are investigating a Child-Line report alleging a sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in the Mansfield area April 10.
Overdose
State police responded to a reported overdose where Mansfield Ambulance EMS were able to administer NARCAN to the victim in Sullivan Township May 4. The victim was transported to Guthrie for further medical evaluation.