Crashes

A 16-year-old male driver of Granville Summit escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Black Road, Union Township May 11. The driver was traveling west in a 2009 Altima when he failed to negotiate a right hand curve in the road, lost control of the car, drove off the road and down an embankment where the vehicle rolled over, coming to rest against a tree. The car sustained heavy damage. The driver was wearing a seat belt.

