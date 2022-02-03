Lost firearms
A Liberty Township gun owner could not account for three firearms between Aug. 15, 2011 and Jan. 6, 2021 that were discovered to be missing during an ATF audit. The three missing firearms are a Jennings semi-automatic pistol, an Iver Johnson Inc. Hardwick safety auto old revolver needing work and a Hero-Gear LLC Winchester 1300 pump action shotgun. All three were entered into NCIC as lost property and the incident is under investigation by police.
Indecent assault
A 21-year-old man of Tioga was arrested following a report of an alleged indecent assault against a 22-year-old woman on Jan. 18 while they were on a bus in transit on Route 15, Tioga Township. The investigation is ongoing.
Crash
Nicholas J. Coyle, 23, of Blossburg, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 249, Middlebury Township Jan. 7. Coyle was traveling west in a 2018 Ford Econoline E250 van when he lost control of the vehicle on a slippery patch of roadway and crossed the east bound lane before leaving the roadway and hitting a ditch. The van sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Coyle was cited for speeding. He was wearing a seat belt.