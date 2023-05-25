Crashes

David R. Wieder, 57, of Westfield, and Joseph T. Kearse, 71, of Gaines, escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 6, Gaines Township May 21, Both Wieder and Kearse were traveling east, Wieder in a 2018 Toyota Tundra pick-up truck, and Kearse in a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck, when Wieder decided to pass three vehicles which included Kearse’s truck. Kearse slowed to attempt a left turn and was hit by the passing Tundra. Wieder then lost control of the Tundra and rolled it six times, landing on the driver’s side. Both trucks were towed from the scene. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. Wieder was cited for careless driving.

