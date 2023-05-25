Crashes
David R. Wieder, 57, of Westfield, and Joseph T. Kearse, 71, of Gaines, escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 6, Gaines Township May 21, Both Wieder and Kearse were traveling east, Wieder in a 2018 Toyota Tundra pick-up truck, and Kearse in a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck, when Wieder decided to pass three vehicles which included Kearse’s truck. Kearse slowed to attempt a left turn and was hit by the passing Tundra. Wieder then lost control of the Tundra and rolled it six times, landing on the driver’s side. Both trucks were towed from the scene. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. Wieder was cited for careless driving.
Bonnie J. Graves, 74, of Tioga suffered suspected moderate injuries in a one-vehicle crash on Route 287, Middlebury Township May 15. Graves was traveling south in a 2020 Ford Escape when she drove off the road and hit a cut down tree, then became airborne for several feet, ultimately rolling down a hill into a ravine and coming to rest on its driver’s side. Graves was wearing a seat belt. She was flown to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre for treatment of her injuries.
Three people suffered possible injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Route 15, Liberty Township May 6. Laura M. Kipp, 37, of Lawrenceville was traveling southbound in a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado in the right-hand lane of travel, when she came upon a 2016 Subaru Impreza operated by Tina M. Pequignot, 64, of Covington, which had slowed for an alleged deer in the roadway. The pick-up truck hit the Impreza at highway speed. All three occupants, including Lorrie A. Dake, 56, a passenger in the Impreza, were transported to medical facilities for treatment of their injuries.
Melyce E. Kenyon, 26, of Granville Summit, escaped injury as did her two passengers, a one-year-old girl and a three-year-old girl in a two-vehicle crash on Route 14, Union Township May 18, Both Kenyon, in a 2018 Dodge Durango, and Shirley A. Pepper, 85, of Canton, were traveling west when Pepper, in a 2013 Toyota Prius, slowed to turn into a church parking lot. The Durango failed to stop behind her and attempted to drive around her on the right side, where she hit the front right side of the Prius. The Prius then continued across Shanty Hollow Road where it hit a residence. There were no injuries. Kenyon was cited for following too closely.
Carl R. Kingsley, 20, of Granville Summit, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 660, Covington Township May 22. Kingsley was traveling east in a 2005 Western Star tanker truck when he entered a left-hand curve at an unsafe speed. He hit the truck’s brakes and then hit a guide rail causing the truck to overturn and land on its right side, spilling its load of milk onto the road and into a nearby creek. Kingsley was cited for speeding. He was wearing a seat belt. The truck had to be towed. A detour was put in place while the milk was cleaned up.
Theft
Someone stole three red five-gallon gas tanks and a quart of oil from a residence on Canada Run Road, Delmar Township May 22. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Theft by deception
A member of the Tioga Borough Council used a borough pool debit card to have her nails done on May 5, but the borough declined to press charges, state police said. According to a police release, the unnamed council member went to Modern Nail and Spa in Horseheads, N.Y. for nail services. She agreed to pay the borough back, police said, and the borough declined to press charges.
Harrassment
Antonio Galindo, 39, of Tampa, Fla., was arrested for harassment following a domestic incident at 667 Main Street, Richmond Township May 12. He was cited in district court.
Scattering rubbish
Travis Madison, 20, of Knoxville, was arrested for scattering rubbish at a residence on South First Street, Knoxville, May 10.
Dog law violation
A 47-year-old woman of Wellsboro was charged with a violation of the dog law when her two dogs ran away from her and were running unleashed on Ore Bed Road, Richmond Township on May 15. Charges will be filed in district court.