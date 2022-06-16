Crashes
Agatha L.Tucker, 52, of Troupsburg, N.Y., suffered a suspected serious injury in a one-vehicle motorcycle crash on Route 249, Deerfield Township May 30. Tucker was traveling north on a 2012 Bombardier Can Am Spyder when a deer entered the roadway and she was unable to avoid hitting it and lost control of the vehicle and was thrown from the vehicle. She was wearing a helmet and was transported via medical helicopter to Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre with non-life threatening injuries. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Dane M. Bliss, 27, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 287, Middlebury Township June 7. Bliss was traveling south in a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze when he traveled off the road and hit a street sign. He then traveled back onto the road and continued south. The crash was observed by witnesses. He was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
Two Ford F-250 pick-up trucks were damaged after one came across the other which was involved in a previous crash on Route 15, Tioga Township May 27. The first truck moved to the right lane and came to a stop in front of the second, which was stopped. The second truck then made contact with the first at its rear end. Both trucks came to a stop facing north in the right lane. No injuries were reported and all occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts. Route 15 was briefly shut down and traffic detoured at Tioga Junction exit. The driver of the first truck was cited.
Burglary
Several food items were taken from an unoccupied home on Route 6, Charleston Township on May 19. Among the items taken from the home and garage in which a 2010 Ford was also vandalized include hotdogs, frozen pizza, venison, ice cream, and damages were done to a broom, medicine cabinet and bathroom mirror. Total stolen and damages amounted to $255. This incident is connected to several other burglaries in the area. There is a suspect and the investigation is ongoing.
Someone stole $45 worth of cigarettes from a location on Berry Street, Tioga June 7. The investigation is ongoing
Police are looking for whoever entered a residence on Route 249, Chatham Township June 10 and stole loose change and cigarettes out of the victim’s purse on June 10. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Bad checks
Ira Nienhueser, 56, of Benton, was charged with bad checks after he wrote a check for $1,784 to Keck’s Food Services, Millerton that was forged on June 1.
Harassment
Police are investigating an assault that occurred on May 29 in Elkland borough between the victim and known suspects.
DUI
Amanda Rice, 32, of Wellsboro, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2008 Jeep Laredo on West Wellsboro Street near Mansfield Village, June 8.
Criminal mischief
Peter Brothers, Inc. of Lenhartsville, was the victim of criminal mischief where their truck was parked on Route 287, Middlebury Township May 31 when someone cut air lines and an electrical line on a 2021 Kenworth tractor trailer. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Someone broke window glass at a residence on Summit Street, Hamilton Township by shooting a BB gun on May 3. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Two windows on a garage on Stony Fork Road were damaged between April 17 and April 22 by unknown means. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Assault with a weapon
Police arrested a 54-year-old Millerton woman with assault after she allegedly struck a 57-year-old male, also of Millerton, causing injury May 24. She was transported to Tioga County Prison.
Indecent assault
Police are investigating a report of an indecent assault of a 19-year-old woman in Putnam Township April 17.
Theft
Firearms were stolen from a residence on Pleasant Valley Road, Farmington Township between Oct. 14 and Oct. 18, 2021. The firearms were being kept at the residence of a deceased person by family members for safe keeping and are yet to be returned to the administrator of the estate. The investigation is ongoing.
Theft of motor vehicle
Police are investigating the theft of a 2006 Honda Element on Marsh Creek Road, Delmar Township between Sept. 1, 2021 and April 3 of this year.
Police were able to recover a stolen ATV from a garage in Tioga Township June 6 and return it to its owner, a 60-year-old man from Tioga. The investigation is closed.
Theft from building
State police are investigating the theft of a deer hanger out of a barn on Gas Company Road, Charleston Township Mune 3. The hanger was valued at $300.
Simple trespass
Noah Mann, 18, of Tioga, was arrested for trespassing onto private property on Bradshaw Road, Tioga Township June 7 and yelling at and making obscene gestures toward two dogs on the property. He was cited for trespassing and disorderly conduct.
Firearm sale
Police are investigated a potential firearms act violation at Barber’s Firearms, Westfield, Township Mune 7.
Criminal trespass
Angela Zeager, 45, of Mansfield, was arrested for allegedly attempting to break into a residence on South Main Street, Richmond Township May 8.
Possession controlled substanceJennifer Leanne Bovee, 36, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with possession of a controlled substance. On Nov. 5, 2021, Bovee was allegedly involved in a traffic stop in Putnam Township and was transported to Tioga County Prison for an unrelated warrant. When searched at the prison, she was allegedly in possession of .62 grams of methamphetamine, confirmed as such by lab test results received on May 23. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 28.