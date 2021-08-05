Crashes
A hit and run crash involving a 2014 Mercedes-Benz 300 series vehicle is under investigation by police. The crash occurred on Bloss Mountain Road, Liberty Township on June 27 about 4 a.m. and the vehicle was traveling north, when it lost control and hit the guard rail on the west side of the roadway. The operator fled prior to police arrival.
A 17-year-old male driver was uninjured, but his passenger, 33-year-old Jesse S. Vanskiver of Mainesburg was transported to Guthrie Troy Hospital for possible injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Richmond Township July 27. The 2001 Ford Focus was traveling east when it lost control and veered off the south side of the road, hitting a utility pole on the driver’s side. The impact caused the airbags to deploy and the vehicle was disabled. The car was towed from the scene. The driver was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
A driver failed to stop at a stop sign, causing a crash on Arnot Road, Charleston Township July 31. The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica was traveling south on Arnot Road when the driver failed to stop at the intersection with Shear Road, turning north and hitting a 2008 Mitsubishi Outlander. The identities of the drivers were withheld. Frances P Demitrio, 61, of Millerton, suffered an injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 549, Rutland Township July 14. Demitrio was traveling north in a 2003 Lincoln Continental when he left his lane of travel and went into the southbound lane, where it collided head-on with a 2020 Chevrolet CK 3500. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Demitrio was first transported to UPMC Wellsboro, and then UPMC Williamsport for treatment of his injuries. The truck’s driver, 46-year-old Paul J. Tyler of Corning, N.Y., was not injured.
A deer in the roadway caused a one-vehicle crash on Route 15 in Richmond Township July 26. The 2017 Subaru Forester was traveling south when it hit a deer that entered the roadway. The operator was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. The car was drivable, and was escorted to a nearby hotel by the patrol unit.
Neither driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 6, Charleston Township July 23. Police said a 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up and a 2001 Dodge Dakota pick-up were both traveling east when the Ram slowed down to turn right onto Yale Street, and drove over the fog line and into the passenger side of the Dakota. The Ram sustained minor damage to the driver side and the Dakota had minor damage to the passenger side, but both vehicles were drivable from the scene.
Theft
Three sonar animal deterrent devices were reported stolen by a 79-year-old Knoxville man between July 23 and July 26. The value of the items is $100. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Harassment
A 54-year-old Elkland woman was arrested for harassment following a domestic incident on East River Street July 25. Charges are pending in district court.