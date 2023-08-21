Attorney General Michelle Henry announced charges against a Pennsylvania State Trooper who was off-duty when he allegedly caused a fiery crash in Tioga County that killed a woman.
According to the investigation, the defendant, Michael J. Brown, attempted to pass a vehicle — illegally across double yellow lines — on Route 6. In doing so, his vehicle struck an oncoming vehicle, killing the driver, Christine Woodward.
Brown is charged with a felony count of homicide by vehicle and five related summary traffic violations. He turned himself in Monday afternoon. Bail was set at $50,000 unsecured.
“This case involves the devastating loss of a mother and teacher, made even more tragic because it was entirely preventable,” Attorney General Henry said. “We must all remember to practice patience and abide by the laws of the Vehicle Code because, otherwise, we are capable of causing irreparable harm. ”
The investigation revealed that on the night of Feb. 11, 2023, the defendant was traveling west in a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Route 6 in Sullivan Township. He was headed to work at his barracks in Tioga County. In an attempt to pass a westbound vehicle in front of him, the defendant’s vehicle crossed double yellow lines and struck an oncoming vehicle that was ascending a hill on the roadway.
The case will be prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney Anthony Forray. All charges are accusations. The defendant is innocent unless and until proven guilty.