SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP - A 28-year-old Sullivan Township was arrested for criminal homicide in the shooting death of his father Saturday, July 9, according to state police at Mansfield.
Zackery McCoon, 28, was jailed without bail after police were dispatched to his Route 6 residence in Sullivan Township at 8:47 a.m.
According to police, McCoon called the Tioga County Emergency Services number and reported that he had shot his estranged father, Trevor McCoon, 49, who entered his home "charged at him."
Troopers met with McCoon as he was exiting the residence. McCoon complied with all verbal commands and was taken into custody, police said. Troopers then cleared the residence and attempted to render aid to the victim.
McCoon was arraigned on the evening of July 9 in Mansfield District Court and remanded to the Tioga County Jail without bail.
No information was available on his next court appearance. More information will be added as it becomes available.