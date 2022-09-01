Two individuals are custody as of Aug. 29 in connection with the shooting death of a New York State man on Route 15 near Liberty last Friday, Aug. 26.
According to a police affidavit, around 3 p.m., Iran Alecia-Santiago, 31, of Buffalo, N.Y., was shot at the Liberty park-and-ride near the Route 414 interchange. He then reportedly went to the Liberty Exxon for assistance. He later died from his injuries.
Leonardo Pagan-Acevedo, 33, of Bethlehem, was charged with criminal homicide and related charges and Denissa Alvarez-Matias, 32, of York, was charged with conspiracy to commit criminal homicide and related charges in Mansfield District Court.
According to a police affidavit, Alecia-Santiago and Alvarez-Matias were to meet for a custody exchange of the couple’s two-year-old child at the Liberty Dollar General store. This was a frequent event, according to police, The couple had recently split up while living in Puerto Rico and moved back to the United States within the last couple of months.
According to the victim’s family members from Buffalo, N.Y., Alvarez-Matias was upset and argued with the victim regarding a new relationship he was in.
Following a search of the victim’s cell phone, police determined that the victim and Alvarez-Matias had been exchanging messages and other communications with possibly using two different cell phones before and after the shooting occurred. According to witnesses at the scene, the child was observed getting into Pagan-Acevedo’s red 2003 Honda Accord. She was determined to be the driver of the vehicle and admitted to being present when Acevedo fired the first shot through the floor of the car. She then left after the incident.
Police determined that Alvarez-Matias dropped Pagan-Acevedo at the the Liberty Landing Strip Restaurant parking lot to wait while she retrieved her child from Alecia-Santiago, then she went to the Dollar General to pick up the child.
Alecia-Santiago followed Alvarez-Matias into the restaurant parking lot when she went to pick up Pagan-Acevedo, where an altercation began. During the altercation, Pagan-Acevedo retrieved a handgun from the glove box of his car. He fired one shot at Alecia-Santiago who then fled the area in his black Ford Explorer.
On Aug. 28, Alvarez-Matias went to the York City police department to talk about the incident. She was then transported to PSP York, where she was interviewed.
A preliminary hearing for Alvarez-Matias and Pagan-Acevedo is set for Sept. 6 at 2 p.m. before Judge Rob Repard, Wellsboro district magistrate.
Both were remanded to Tioga County Prison without bail.