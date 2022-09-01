Two individuals are custody as of Aug. 29 in connection with the shooting death of a New York State man on Route 15 near Liberty last Friday, Aug. 26.

According to a police affidavit, around 3 p.m., Iran Alecia-Santiago, 31, of Buffalo, N.Y., was shot at the Liberty park-and-ride near the Route 414 interchange. He then reportedly went to the Liberty Exxon for assistance. He later died from his injuries.

