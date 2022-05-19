The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Brett T. Long, 38, of Wellsboro, was charged by the Humane Center with aggravated cruelty to animals. On Jan. 5, Long allegedly found an elderly dog loose in Wellsboro. He reportedly spoke with two neighbors and left a message for Wellsboro Police in an attempt to find the owner. Long later told police that when he took the dog home, he was concerned it would get fleas in his house. Long allegedly then transported the dog to Asaph and shot it twice with a shotgun, killing it. He allegedly discarded the dog's remains over an embankment into a creek. Police recovered the dog's remains and transported them to Grand Canyon Veterinary Hospital for examination. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24.
Larry Paul Jordan, 39, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance and one count each of DUI/unsafe driving, reckless driving, failure to report an accident, duties of driver to stop for damage of vehicle/property, operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, disregarding traffic lanes, failure to drive at a safe speed and careless driving. On Feb. 14, Jordan's truck allegedly traveled off Charleston Road, Charleston Township, and strike a fence. After the crash, police found Jordan walking up the road about a mile from the scene. He reportedly told police an unknown man jumped in his car, forced him to drink an unknown substance and then Jordan jumped from the moving vehicle, taking the car keys with him. Jordan's blood draw tested positive for the presence of alcohol, methamphetamine and amphetamine. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24.
Keith L. Lapoint, 50, of Westfield, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with four counts of driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance and one count each disregarding traffic lanes, careless driving and operating vehicle without required financial responsibility. On March 28, Lapoint was allegedly the driver in a one-vehicle crash on Cummings Creek Road, Middlebury Township. Firefighters who first arrived on scene said Lapoint showed signs of a drug overdose, that after they administered Narcan, Lapoint was alert and conscious. A blood draw teste positive for THC, xylazine, fentanyl and norfentanyl. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24.
Michael R. Sutton, 38, of Tioga, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/BAC .10%-.16%, careless driving and reckless driving. On Feb. 4, Sutton was allegedly the driver in a one-vehicle crash on Route 287, Middlebury Township, in which his truck struck a snowbank. Sutton allegedly displayed signs of impairment and a breath test resulted in .103% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 31.