The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Hannah L. Ward, 27, of Wellsboro, was charged by the Office of the State Inspector General with false statements. Between March 1-July 31, 2017, Ward allegedly fraudulently received $1,071 in SNAP benefits and $4,150.95 in medical assistance after failing to report her accurate income. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8.
Donald C. Richardson, 66, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/BAC .10%-.16%, DUI/unsafe driving, reckless driving, careless driving, disregarding traffic lanes and failure to keep right. On Nov. 8, 2021, Richardson was reportedly the driver in a one-car crash on Route 249, Middlebury Township. He allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and a breathalyzer resulted in .109% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15.
Jose J. Lucero, 36, of East Patchogue, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving, harassment, careless driving and failure to carry license. On Sept. 18, 2021, a witness reportedly saw Lucero hit another person in the head and face while pulled over in Duncan Township. Lucero then reportedly drove from the scene and when police made contact, he displayed signs of intoxication. Lucero reportedly refused to submit to a breath test to determine BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 15.