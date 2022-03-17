The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Samuel Allen Hebe, 25, of Morris Run, was charged by Wellsboro Police Department with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and criminal trespass. On March 9, Hebe allegedly entered a home on Buena Vista Street, Wellsboro, and stole a firearm. The theft was caught on security cameras and when police found Hebe, the firearm was reportedly in the backseat of his car. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 23.
Safari Skye Kahl, 24, of South Williamsport, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance. On March 8, police reportedly found Kahl passed out in her car at the intersection of Arnot and Maple Hill roads, Charleston Township. The vehicle was running and Kahl allegedly failed field sobriety tests. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 19.
Jason Michael Stewart, 43, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/BAC .10%-.16%, expired registration, careless driving and disregarding traffic lanes. On Feb. 11, police observed Stewart’s vehicle touch the center and fog lines on Route 287, Delmar Township, in a short span of time. The vehicle’s registration was expired and Stewart allegedly displayed signs of impairment, with a breathalyzer resulting in .111% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 19.
David Brian Dusel, 62, of Morris, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/BAC .10%-.16%, careless driving, failure to keep right, disregarding traffic lanes and restrictions on alcoholic beverages. On Feb. 13, police reportedly observed Dusel driving in the middle of Sand Run Road, Duncan Township. Dusel allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and had an open cup of a mixed alcoholic drink in the can. A breathalyzer resulted in .147% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 19.