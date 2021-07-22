The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Leah Dawn Wright, 38, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville with two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and one count of possession of a controlled substance. On April 7, Wright allegedly sold a confidential informant and state police officer 3.92 grams of methamphetamine at her home on Layton Lane, Delmar Township. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 27.
Kurtis W. Kennedy, 49, of Wellsboro, was charged by Wellsboro Police with corruption of minors, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, small amount of marijuana/personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On May 13, police observed Kennedy and a 16-year-old individual with suspected drug paraphernalia under a bridge at the intersection of Charleston and Cone streets. Police found Kennedy in possession of a small amount of partially burnt marijuana inside aluminum foil and that he allegedly shared the marijuana with the 16-year-old. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 27.
Brandon Shawn Jacobs, 24, of Altoona, was charged by Wellsboro Police with DUI: general impairment, driving without a license and period for requiring lighted lamps. On May 21 just after 11 p.m., police observed Jacobs driving on Main Street without headlights. Jacobs allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and did not have a driver’s license. A breathalyzer resulted in .190% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 27.
Frank Anthony Koziol, 34, and Shelia Marie Searfoss, 32, both of White Haven, were charged by Pennsylvania State Police with theft by deception. On March 5, 2020, a Delmar Township resident reportedly purchased chainsaw parts from Koziol and Searfoss and payed them $103.20 online through PayPal. After a month of several attempts by the victim and police to have Koziol and Searfoss send the parts, they reportedly failed to do so. Preliminary hearings were scheduled for July 20.