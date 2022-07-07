The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Mark L. Delong, 40, of Wellsboro, was charged by the Wellsboro Police Department with retail theft, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered. On June 10, Delong was allegedly captured on security footage taking a bottle of prescription medication that did not belong to him and leaving without paying at Rite Aid in Wellsboro. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 5.
Alex Cameron Eggler, 44, of Gaines, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with aggravated assault – attempts to cause or cause serious bodily injury with extreme indifference, simple assault, harassment and resisting arrest. On June 23, Eggler allegedly bit another person during an altercation at a home on Route 349, Gaines Township. Eggler was allegedly uncooperative, refused to talk to police and resisted being handcuffed. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 5.
Melissa L. Phetsomphou, 40, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving, recklessly endangering another person, disregarding traffic lane, failure to drive at a safe speed, reckless driving and operating a vehicle without valid inspection. On March 6, police observed Phetsomphou driving at a high rate of speed on Hills Creek Road, Middlebury Township. Phetsomphou allegedly failed to stop when police attempted to conduct a traffic stop, and continued to drive 90 mph in a 40 mph zone for about a mile before stopping. Police reportedly smelled alcohol emanating from the vehicle and Phetsomphou refused a breath test. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 19.
Anthony Francis Allen, 35, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with strangulation. On Oct. 26, 2021, Allen allegedly put his hands around another person’s neck, cutting off their air supply, during an altercation while driving on Catlin Hollow Road, Charleston Township. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 19.