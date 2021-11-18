The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Josiah Walter Hill, 22, of Middlebury Center, was charged by Wellsboro Police Department with DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment (1st offense), reckless driving, failure to keep right and failure to drive at a safe speed. On Sept. 23, Hill was allegedly the driver in a one-car crash on Charleston Street, Wellsboro, in which the car landed on its roof. Hill reportedly displayed signs of intoxication and a blood draw resulted in .260% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30.
Jade Ashley Farr, 37, of Mansfield, was charged by Wellsboro Police Department with DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment (3rd offense), driving while privilege suspended or revoked, driving unregistered vehicle and restrictions on alcoholic beverages. On Oct. 3, police observed Farr driving while she was known to have a suspended license and the vehicle’s registration was found to be expired. During a stop, police observed an open bottle of beer in the car and Farr allegedly displayed signs of impairment. A breathalyzer resulted in .179% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30.