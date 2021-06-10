The following individual is scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Lindsey Harper, 24, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/high BAC, disregarding traffic lanes, registration of title required, operating vehicle without inspection and careless driving. On Feb. 27, Harper was the driver in a one-car crash at Heise Run and Pinecreek roads, Delmar Township. She was reportedly found to be intoxicated and a blood draw resulted in a BAC greater than 0.3%. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 15.
Joshua D. Undercoffler, 26, of Westfield, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving, CUI/BAC .08-.10%, disregarding traffic lanes and careless driving. On April 10, Undercoffler was the driver in a one-car crash on Route 15 North, Liberty Township. He was allegedly intoxicated with a BAC of 0.091%. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 15.
Dustin L. Cline, 23, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police in two cases. He was charged in the first case with DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/high BAC, disregarding traffic lanes, obedience to traffic control devices and improper tires. On April 10, police observed Cline drive over the fog line and stop past a stop light line on Route 287, Delmar Township. He was reportedly found to be intoxicated with a BAC of 0.188%. In the second case, Cline was charged with DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/high BAC, disregarding traffic lanes, driving at an unsafe speed, careless driving and failure to use safety belt. On April 11, Cline was the driver in a one-car crash at the intersection of Route 6 and Cherry Flats Road, Charleston Township. Cline was transported to the hospital by ambulance, where police reportedly found him intoxicated with a BAC of 0.3%. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 15.
Stephen T. Zahurik, 65, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving and DUI BAC .1-.16%. On Oct. 30, 2020, Zahurik allegedly abandoned his vehicle in the middle of Sand Run Road, Duncan Township. Police reportedly found him to be intoxicated with a BAC of 0.107%. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 15.