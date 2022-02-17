The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Donald James Budgick, 54, of Wellsboro, was charged by Wellsboro Police Department with DUI/general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol and careless driving. On Jan. 22, police found Budgick’s truck in a ditch on Buena Vista Street and Budgick allegedly appeared intoxicated. A breathalyzer resulted in .137% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22.
Philip Lee Ciarlo III, 44, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of motor vehicle. On Feb. 4, Ciarlo was reportedly helping to free a car stuck at the end of a driveway on Pheasant Hill Road, Delmar Township. When the car became free, Ciarlo allegedly drove it down the road and did not return. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Feb. 15.
Philip Lee Ciarlo III, 44, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with defiant trespass, possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On Dec. 10, 2021, Ciarlo allegedly parked his truck in a driveway on Route 6, Charleston Township, where he did not have permission to access. During a search of the vehicle, police reportedly found a glass vile of schedule III pills. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 1.
Maria Concetta Mentzer, 34, no address available, was charged by Mansfield Borough Police with criminal trespass. On Jan. 31, Mentzer allegedly entered a home on Extension Street, Mansfield, without permission and then left after making contact with the homeowner. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22.
John Ware Booker Jr., 60, of Lakeland, Fla., was charged by the Wellsboro Police Department with DUI: controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license, required financial responsibility and driving an unregistered vehicle. On Dec. 10, 2021, police observed Booker drive onto the curb at Rite-Aid, Wellsboro, and throw a glass smoking pipe into the bushes. Booker reportedly had a suspended driver’s license, expired vehicle registration and no insurance. Booker allegedly displayed signs of impairment and a blood draw tested positive for a schedule II substance not specified in the police report. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22.