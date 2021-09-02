The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Hugh Jeffrey Parsons, 58, of Liberty, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with a small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On Sept. 28, 2020, police executed a search warrant after receiving information Parsons had marijuana plants at his home on Grinnell Lane, Liberty Township. Marijuana leaves, a scale and two bongs were found. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7.
Talon Walker Amaral, 19, of Liberty was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. On April 5, Amaral allegedly took another person’s vehicle without their permission and failed to return it when asked. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7.
Melvin Harvey Gerges, 57, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with simple assault and harassment. On Aug. 15, during an altercation on Pinafore Run Road, Wellsboro, Gerges allegedly threw items at a victim, grabbed them by their hair and throat, threw them down and struck them in the face. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7.
Travis Floyd Huck, 26, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief. On July 1, Huck allegedly removed a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Longview Lane, Charleston Township, without the owner’s permission. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7.
Noah Iain David Jayne, 19, of Mansfield, was charged by Wellsboro Police with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and harassment. On Aug. 23, Jayne allegedly took money from a home he was visiting on Woodland Avenue, Wellsboro. He had reportedly taken money prior to that date for a total of $2,400. After being seen on a security camera and confronted, Jayne allegedly became combative and bit someone who restrained him. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7.
Robert McKay II, 36, of Elmira, N.Y., was charged by Wellsboro Police with DUI of a controlled substance, DUI: general impairment and use/possession of drugparaphernalia. On May 21, police received reports of a driver slumped over his steering wheel in Wellsboro and that the same car was involved in a hit-and-run earlier in Middlebury Township. Police found McKay parked illegally in a car matching the description at Dunham’s in Wellsboro. The car had front-end damage and a smashed windshield, which McKay said was from hitting a mailbox or pole. McKay reportedly displayed signs of being under the influence of marijuana and was found to be in possession of a plastic bag containing marijuana. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept 7.