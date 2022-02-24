The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Andrew James Orsborn, 41, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving and careless driving. On Dec. 21, 2021, police found Orsborn in his car parked while running on Mount Zion Ext., Charleston Township. Orsborn allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and failed to provide an adequate sample for a breathalyzer. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 15.
Talon Walker Amaral, 20, of Galeton, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of possession of a controlled substance. On Oct. 8, 2020, Amaral was reportedly struck by a vehicle while a pedestrian on Route 6, Charleston Township. Amaral was allegedly in possession of several items of drug paraphernalia with methamphetamine and marijuana residue. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 15.