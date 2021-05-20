The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Lauren Rachel Marmara, 18, of Mansfield, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with simple assault and harassment. On Jan. 2, Marmara allegedly bit another person after they restrained her during a physical altercation at a home on Cherry Flats Road, Charleston Township. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 18.
Jason Carter Swartz Jr., 31, of White Deer, was charged by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving and operating vehicle without inspection. On Oct. 30, 2020, Swartz was reportedly involved in a multi-vehicle crash at Leonard Harrison State Park, Shippen Township. A DCNR officer reportedly smelled alcohol on Swartz and he reportedly failed field sobriety tests. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 22.