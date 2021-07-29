The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Michael Anthony Swartz, 37, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with rape forcible compulsion, aggravated indecent assault without consent, aggravated indecent assault forcible compulsion, simple assault and harassment. On July 15, Swartz allegedly raped the victim at his residence on Route 6, Wellsboro, after they reportedly told him they did not want to have sex. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.
James Alan Smith, 57, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On July 19, police observed two marijuana plants on Smith’s porch on Hills Creek Lake Road, Middlebury Township. While executing a search warrant in Smith’s house, police reportedly found a large amount of loose marijuana, a grinder and several smoking devices. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.
Derek Stephen Schmitt, 49, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. On July 12, Schmitt was allegedly seen on security camera taking tools from the parking lot of Nestor’s Service Center, Delmar Township. Schmitt reportedly later admitted to taking the tools, which police found at his home. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.
John Louis Jarzab, 39, of Warren, was charged by the DCNR Bureau of Forestry with firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. On May 13, Jarzab reportedly capsized a kayak on Pine Creek, which was found the next day. In bags attached to the kayak, police reportedly found cannabis oil and a firearm that Jarzab was not registered to conceal carry. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.