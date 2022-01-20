The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Christina Louise Tubbs, 38, of Wellsboro, was charged by the Wellsboro Police Department with two counts of harassment. Between Nov. 18 and Dec. 16, 2021, Tubbs allegedly verbally berated her downstairs neighbors and made loud banging noises until the drop ceiling in the neighbors’ apartment came loose. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 25.
Tyler Jonathan Wright, 18, of Wellsboro, was charged by the Wellsboro Police Department with three counts of DUI: controlled substance and one of failure to keep right. On Sept. 22, 2021, Wright was allegedly the driver when a vehicle struck a sign post and utility pole at the intersection of Pearl Street and East Avenue. Wright reportedly displayed signs of impairment and a blood draw tested positive for THC and oxycodone. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 25.
Jody Lynn Nudd, 50, of Wellsboro, was charged by the Wellsboro Police Department with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana. On Dec. 7, 2021, during an interaction with police, Nudd was allegedly in possession of a small amount of marijuana and a pipe while on probation on unrelated charges. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 25.
Gregory Dustin Helfrich, 38, of Langhorne, was charged by the Wellsboro Police Department with DUI: general impairment and DUI while license suspended/revoked. On Nov. 20, 2021, police observed Helfrich fail to keep a consistent speed while driving on Main Street. Helrich’s license was found to be suspended and he allegedly displayed signs of intoxication. A breathalyzer resulted in .088% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 25.
Brandi Michelle Perkins, 39, of Wellsboro, was charged by the Wellsboro Police Department with DUI: highest rate of alcohol and disregarding traffic lanes. On Nov. 20, 2021, police observed Perkins drive onto the shoulder of the road on Tioga Street. She allegedly displayed signs of intoxication, failed field sobriety tests and a breathalyzer resulted in .234% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 25.
Axil Dan Mattison, 18, of Mainesburg, was charged by the Wellsboro Police Department with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle without valid inspection. On Nov. 4, 2021, police observed Mattison driving with an expired inspection sticker on East Avenue. Police reportedly smelled marijuana coming from the car and reportedly found Mattison in possession of a glass jar with marijuana residue, a grinder and a pipe. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 25.