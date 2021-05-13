The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Stephen M. Archer, 31, of Carbondale, was charged by Wellsboro Police Department with aggravated assault, harassment and disorderly conduct. On May 1, Archer allegedly injured staff at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital in Wellsboro while he was there to be treated. He reportedly threw a thermos cup at a nurse, then as he tried to leave, allegedly threw another nurse to the ground and choked her. As other staff intervened, Archer allegedly tried to stab another person with a plastic knife and hit another in the face with a closed fist. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 11.
Cody Lynn Gorda, 30, of Galeton, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving, DUI of 0.131%, careless driving, disregarding traffic lanes and failure to keep right. On March 12, Gorda was observed driving erratically on Route 6, Charleston Township, where he allegedly almost hit a probation department vehicle head-on. When police made contact with him, they reportedly smelled alcohol and detected signs of impairment. A breathalyzer resulted in 0.131% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 18.
Damian Matthew Walker, 32, of Mansfield, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with theft by deception and receiving stolen property. In April 2019, Walker was reportedly contracted to perform construction at a home in Charleston Township. He reportedly received $5,000 down, $1,035.74 of which was used to purchase materials. As of the filing of the police report in March 2021, the work has reportedly not been performed and the homeowner has not been reimbursed. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 18.