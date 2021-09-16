The following individual is scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Joshua D. Bailey, 43, of Wellsboro, was charged by Wellsboro Police with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. On Sept. 6, Bailey allegedly jumped another person in the parking lot of the Horseshoe Inn, Wellsboro. Bailey allegedly grabbed the victim from behind and took him to the ground, causing them to land on their face. The victim reportedly suffered several fractures to their spine, ribs and skull. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21.