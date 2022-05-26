The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Patrick Adam Huey, 49, of Mansfield, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with criminal trespass, burglary, theft by unlawful taking, defiant trespass — actual communication, disorderly conduct and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On May 15, Huey allegedly entered a home on Route 6, Charleston Township, and was found asleep in a bedroom when the homeowner arrived. When police searched Huey, they allegedly found several items taken from the home and drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 24.
Helen Edith Conner, 39, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with unauthorized access of device and theft by unlawful taking. In or around October 2021, Conner allegedly cashed two checks for $1,900 and $1,150 from the account of a nonprofit organization she worked with. She also allegedly made 35 unauthorized debit purchases at several stores and gas stations totaling $1,142.21. The organization reportedly removed her from the account after discovering the purchases in December and gave her until Feb. 1 to pay back the total of $3,044.21, which Conner allegedly did not. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 7.
Allen John Boyden, 45, of Wellsboro, was charged by the Wellsboro Police Department with possession of a controlled substance and no headlights. On April 14, police observed Boyden driving on East Avenue with an inoperable headlight. Boyden was allegedly fidgety during a traffic stop and when police asked him to step out of the car, a pill was seen on the driver’s seat. Boyden reportedly told police it was a suboxone pill that he did not have a prescription for. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 7.