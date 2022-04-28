The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Robert McKay II, 37, of Elmira, N.Y., was charged by Wellsboro Police with DUI: controlled substance or metabolite, DUI: general impairment and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On May 21, 2021, police received reports of a driver slumped over his steering wheel in Wellsboro and that the same car was involved in a hit-and-run earlier in Middlebury Township. Police found McKay parked illegally in a car matching the description at Dunham’s in Wellsboro. The car had front-end damage and a smashed windshield, which McKay said was from hitting a mailbox or pole. McKay reportedly displayed signs of being under the influence of marijuana and was found to be in possession of a plastic bag containing marijuana. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 17.
Amanda J. Way, 37, of Wellsboro, was charged by Wellsboro Police with theft of property lost by mistake and receiving stolen property. On March 3, Way allegedly took a lottery voucher worth $500 belonging to another person, who mistakenly left it in the machine at Rite Aid, Wellsboro. Video surveillance reportedly shows Way taking the voucher after the rightful owner walks away from the machine. The voucher was cashed the same day at Weis in Wellsboro where police identified Way through video surveillance based on their previous encounters with her. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 17.
Chanda Maureen Everett, 49, of Wellsboro, was charged by Wellsboro Police with bad checks. On Feb. 3, Everett allegedly wrote a check for $311.80 to the Wellsboro Electric Company for services. The check reportedly came back for insufficient funds, and Everett allegedly failed to resubmit payment by the required date. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 3.