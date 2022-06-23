The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Joseph Francis Derenzo, 31, of Elkland, was charged by the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. On May 24, during a preliminary hearing at the Tioga County Courthouse in a separate case, Derenzo allegedly became agitated when placed in handcuffs. He reportedly pushed past officers and struggled before being taken down and into custody. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 21.
Kurtis Kennedy, 50, of Wellsboro, was charged by the Wellsboro Police Department with corruption of minors, possession of a small amount of marijuana with intent to distribute, a small amount of marijuana for personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On May 13, police reportedly observed Kennedy holding a rolled-up piece of tin foil while he and a 16-year-old family member were under a bridge off Charleston Street, Wellsboro. When police made contact with Kennedy, they found the foil allegedly had burnt marijuana inside, which the juvenile said they smoked with Kennedy. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 21.
Kristina Nicole Housel, 27, of Wellsboro, was charged by the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office with unsworn falsification to authorities. On May 9, during a preliminary custody conference, Housel was given a drug test at the Tioga County Probation Department. When she returned to the courtroom with the form, it was allegedly marked both positive and negative for fentanyl. The probation department confirmed she had tested positive for fentanyl and Housel reportedly admitted to altering the form. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 28.