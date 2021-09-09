The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Damien Ryan McCaslin, 27, of Westfield, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with theft by deception — false impression. On June 7, an inmate at the Tioga County Prison reported McCaslin had transferred $1,978 from her bank account into his without permission. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21.
Blaze Alexander Coolidge, 21, of York, was charged by Wellsboro Police with DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment and exceeding speed limits. On July 17, police observed Coolidge driving 50 mph in a 35 mph zone on Tioga Street, Wellsboro. Coolidge allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and a blood draw resulted in .159% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21.