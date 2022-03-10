The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Timothy Lee Baltozer, 25, of Knoxville, was charged by Wellsboro Police with aggravated assault and harassment. On Jan. 23, 2021, Baltozer was allegedly combative with hospital staff while a patient at UPMC emergency room, Wellsboro. He reportedly hit a paramedic in the face with a closed fist and attempted to strike another. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 8.
Patrick Michael Dacillo, 32, of Liberty, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with two counts of simple assault and one count each of harassment and terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another. On Feb. 27, Dacillo allegedly cut another person on a palm with a knife and attempted to keep them from leaving a home on Court Lane, Liberty Township. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 8.
Arlene R. Cushing, 48, of Lawrenceville, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with simple assault and harassment. On Feb. 25, Cushing allegedly struck another person on the face and shoulder during an argument on Pheasant Hill Road, Delmar Township. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 15.