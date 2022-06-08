The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge James Edgcomb in Wellsboro.
Robert Preston Lane, 49, of Covington, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with one count each of DUI/BAC .16% and greater, DUI/unsafe driving, failure to use a seat belt, failure to obey traffic control devices, failure to notify police of accident, driving the wrong way, improper enter/exit on highway, reckless driving, careless driving, operating vehicle without required financial responsibility, failure to carry registration, failure to rive at safe speed and two counts of disregarding traffic lane. On March 25, Lane was a driver in a head-on collision after allegedly driving the wrong direction on Route 15, Liberty Township. Police reportedly found marks on the road indicating Lane tried to leave the scene, but could not because his truck was missing a tire after the crash. Lane allegedly displayed signs of intoxicated, failed field sobriety tests and a A blood draw resulted in .18% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 28.
Troy Curtis Adriance, 31, of Lawrenceville, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On May 9, Adriance was allegedly found inside a home he had previously been told he did not have permission to enter. He was allegedly found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and smoking devices. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 21.
Shane Close, 37, of Middlebury Center, was charged by the Wellsboro Police Department with operating vehicle without ignition interlock, driving while privilege suspended or revoked and failure to carry registration. On May 5, police reportedly observed Close driving on Grant Street, Wellsboro, with a known suspended license. During a traffic stop, Close did not provide a registration card and his vehicle did not have an ignition interlock, which is required from a previous DUI. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 21.