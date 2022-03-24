The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Clifford Allen Hurd, 33, of Wellsboro, was charged by the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office with weapons of implements for escape. On March 11, Hurd was reportedly seen on security footage in possession of a sharp shank-like item while an inmate at Tioga County Prison. Upon searching his cell, corrections officers allegedly found several items broken or shaped into sharp pieces. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 5.
David G. Bowen, 63, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/BAC .16 and greater, DUI/unsafe driving, disregarding traffic lanes, operating vehicle without financial responsibility and careless driving. On Jan. 3, Bowen’s reportedly vehicle went off Route 287, Duncan Township, and came to rest in a field. Bowen allegedly displayed signs of impairment and a breathalyzer resulted in .163% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 19.
William James Teeter, 40, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/BAC .16% and greater, disregarding traffic lanes and careless driving. On March 13, Teeter was reportedly found unconscious in his car off the side of Mills Hill Road, Charleston Township. He allegedly displayed signs of impairment and a breathalyzer resulted in .173% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24.