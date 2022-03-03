The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Elliot Thomas Gile, 24, of Mansfield, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with retail theft. On March 18, 2021, Gile was reportedly seen on security cameras taking items from Kwik Fill, Route 6, Delmar Township, without paying. He allegedly took a pack of donuts costing $1.29 and a bottle of orange juice costing $1.99. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 25.
Christopher R. Cady, 44, of Wellsboro, was charged by Wellsboro Police Department with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana. On Feb. 4, police were called to a Park Hill Manor, Grant Street, Wellsboro, for reports of a strong marijuana smell. Cady was allegedly in possession of marijuana and a glass smoking pipe. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 15.
Tasha M. Cole, 40, of Gaines, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with disorderly conduct and harassment. On Feb. 18, Cole allegedly struck another person in the face during an argument on Crest Lane, Gaines Township. She then reportedly returned to the residence after being told to leave. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 8.