The following individual was scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
David John Russell, 38, of Wellsboro, was charged by Wellsboro Police with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol and disregarding traffic lane. On July 23, Russell allegedly drove his vehicle over an embankment on Bodine Street, Wellsboro, and hit a tree. He allegedly displayed signs of intoxication when apprehended. A blood draw resulted in .249% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.
Tracie Heffner, 48, of Mansfield, was charged by the Pennsylvania Inspector General’s Office with false statements. Heffner allegedly fraudulently received $2,237 in SNAP benefits between August 2018 and January 2019 after failing to report employment at Truck-Lite, Wellsboro. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.
Kerri M. Shughart, 30, of Blossburg, was charged by the Pennsylvania Inspector General’s Office with false statements. Shughart allegedly fraudulently received $1,910 in SNAP benefits between August 2017 and January 2018 after failing to report employment and wages of another person in her household. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.