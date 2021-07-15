The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Haley Nicole Ryzewski, 24, of Wellsboro, was charged by Wellsboro Police with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, careless driving, prohibited text-based communications, disregarding traffic lanes and failure to keep right. On April 6, police observed Ryzewski’s car driving in the wrong lane of travel on Route 6/Tioga Street. During a traffic stop, Ryzewski reportedly told police she was texting while driving and was found to be intoxicated with a .269 BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 20.
Philip Lee Ciarlo, 43, of Wellsboro, was charged by Wellsboro Police with DUI: controlled substance and DUI: general impairment. On April 28, police received a report of a man yelling and undressing in his car at the Nittany Minit Mart parking lot. Ciarlo allegedly displayed signs of impairment and a blood draw resulted in methamphetamine, fentanyl and norfentanyl. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28.
Craig Monroe Scott, 34, of Middlebury Center, was charged by Wellsboro Police with DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment and failure to keep right. On June 3, police observed Scott drive into the oncoming lane on Grant Street. Scott allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and a blood draw resulted in 0.201% BAC. A preliminary hearing was is scheduled for Aug. 31.
John K. Nickerson, 43, of Liberty, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with simple assault and harassment. On July 2, Nickerson allegedly grabbed a victim’s arm, causing lacerations and bleeding during an altercation on Williamson Trail, Liberty. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 13.
Evelyn Margaret Hamilton, 20, of Hughesville, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with possession of a controlled substance, small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. On June 21 while executing an arrest warrant at a home on Morris Township, Hamilton and another individual allegedly ran from police into the woods. Hamilton reportedly dropped a backpack that contained a grinder containing marijuana, a scale and a bag of suspected shrooms. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 20.