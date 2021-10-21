The following individuals are scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
David John Losinger, 46, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with possession of a small amount of marijuana. On Aug. 21, Losinger was reportedly observed taking a marijuana plant that was found growing on state game lands off Right Asaph Road, Shippen Township. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2.
Nicolas Hunter Granato, 27, of Wellsboro, was charged by Wellsboro Police with possession of a small amount of marijuana. On Sept. 2, Granato was allegedly in possession of approximately 4.4 grams of marijuana while he was the passenger of a car pulled over on Tioga Street, Wellsboro. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2.
Amy L. McWhorter, 37, of Tioga, was charged by the Pennsylvania Inspector General’s Office with fraud of foodstamps/assistance. Between March-June 2019, McWhorter allegedly received $915 in state assistance that she was not entitled to, due to not reporting employment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2.