The following individual is scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
John Galen Ryan, 49, of Saranac Lake, N.Y., was charged by Wellsboro Police with disorderly conduct hazardous/physical offense and public drunkenness/similar misconduct. On April 15, police received several reports of a man shouting, acting erratically and deterring people from nearby businesses along Crafton Street and an adjacent alleyway. There, they reportedly found Ryan displaying signs of intoxication. A preliminary hearing is set for June 1.