The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Amanda Jo Way, 36, of Wellsboro, was charged by the Tioga County Sherriff’s office with DUI/general impairment, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, stop signs/yield signs, driving without an inspection and terroristic threats. On April 9 while at the Tioga County Court House, Way allegedly acted disorderly, resisted arrest, yelled profanities, spit at detectives and kicked a separator cage while inside a patrol vehicle. Way allegedly drove to the court house while intoxicated and a surveillance tape reportedly showed her running a stop sign on her way there. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 21.
Xavier Aaron Allen, 24, of Baltimore, Md., was charged by Wellsboro Police with a small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving an unregistered vehicle. On March 15, police observed Allen driving on East Avenue with an expired registration. Police reportedly smelled marijuana in the car and found marijuana, a grinder, digital scale and a smoking device. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 20.
Todd Elvis Putnam, 58, of Gaines, was charged by Gaines Township Police with defiant trespass. On March 5, Putnam allegedly entered another person’s property after reportedly being told not to several times. He reportedly cut brush and trees and caused damage to the lawn. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 19.
Debbi Denise Smith, 55, of Williamsport, was charged by Gaines Township Police with three counts each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. In January 2020, Smith allegedly took a tractor, ramps and a step ladder with a total value of about $1,392, from property she was renting in Gaines. She allegedly sold the items, which police recovered from Lycoming County in January 2021. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 20.